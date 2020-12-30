There have been 3 cases of Coronavirus diagnosed in the Melbourne community.

The three cases are under investigation and it is not known if they were contracted via community transmission.

Authorities have already been able to lock down all close contacts of the positive cases.

The cases are in Mitcham, Mentone and Hallam, with links to the New South Wales clusters likely.

The new cases come after the state government further tightened restrictions on New South Wales with anyone who has been in or visited the Blue Mountains or Wollongong regions from 27 December until 11.59 pm on the 31 December to enter Victoria.