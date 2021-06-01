There have been nine new cases of coronavirus reported in Victoria overnight. Six of these cases were announced on Monday.

Two of the three cases are primary close contacts and were in quarantine during their infectious period, while one is under investigation.

Health Minister Martin Foley said the case is “not a known contact and not directly-linked to any exposure site.”

Genomic sequencing has confirmed the Arcare aged care worker is linked to the South Australia hotel quarantine breach. Mr Foley says it has confirmed that it is all in one related cluster – the “South Australian Hotel Outbreak.”

Mr Foley has also announced that private aged care residents, staff and residential disability centres will be given priority access to vaccines at state run walk-in vaccine hubs. There will be an express lane for these individuals.’

On the end of lockdown, the response to the current outbreak will still be taken on a “day-by-day” basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement