A man who went to grab takeaway food has been fined by Victoria Police after it was found he just didn’t want to pay an UberEats surcharge.

He was among 177 people who were fined in the past 24 hours for breaking Stage 4 restrictions.

Other members of the public include two men and a woman who were found on an inflatable boat in the Caroline Springs lake, listening to music and drinking alcohol.

Eleven people were fined for failing to wear a mask, while 68 were penalised for curfew breaches.