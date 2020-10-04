The Victorian government have said they are ‘absolutely’ worried by the slowth of the rate in which Victoria’s Coronavirus cases are dropping.

They have also put the postcodes of 3145, 3023, 3019, which covers suburbs including East Malvern, Caulfield East, Caroline Springs, Deer Park and Braybrook on alert after three mystery cases were diagnosed in the area.

“Obviously it will be reflected with the fact that there have only been a dozen cases that have completed their infectious period that is no longer considered cases, and we’ve got 12 new ones,” Professor Brett Sutton said.

“But we need to drive it down … the activity in aged care continues to drop, especially for residents, but also for staff as well. This will slowly but surely reduce active cases.

“Mystery cases or cases of unknown origin remain a concern.”