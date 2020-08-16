Coronavirus inflections have remained steady or dropped in all but 12 Victorian council areas, with three areas of Melbourne’s south-east seeing big jumps.

The biggest increases were seen in Kingston (132, +9), Port Phillip (83, +8), Bayside (110, +7) and Mornington Peninsula (55, +5).

Other areas to see infections rise on Sunday were 297, +4), Hobsons Bay (176, +2) and Boroondara (76, +2).

Infections dropped Wyndham (888, -28), Brimbank, (831, -25), Casey (356, -23), Whittlesea (529, -13), Hume (560, -10), Maribyrnong (234, -10), Melbourne (290, -10), Melton (506, -9), Yarra (146, -8), Monash (76, -7), Yarra Ranges (116, -7) and Moreland (402, -6).

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said “We’ve seen a stabilisation in the number of cases, it’s essentially levelled off.”