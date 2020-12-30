Three places have been listed as exposure sites for the three new COVID-19 infections that have been declared in Victoria.

The new cases are the first community transmitted infections in 61 days.

Anyone who has been to the below locations between the stated times and has any symptoms of Coronavirus should get tested and stay home until they get a result.

Location Site Exposure period Glen Waverley Century City Walk and Mocha Jo’s 28/12/20, 1:30pm-5:00pm Oakleigh Katialo restaurant, Eaton Mall 28/12/20, 7:00pm-8:15pm Mentone Mentone/Parkdale Beach 27/12/20, 10:00am -4:30pm