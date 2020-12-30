Three places have been listed as exposure sites for the three new COVID-19 infections that have been declared in Victoria.

The new cases are the first community transmitted infections in 61 days.

Anyone who has been to the below locations between the stated times and has any symptoms of Coronavirus should get tested and stay home until they get a result.

Location

Site

Exposure period

Glen Waverley

Century City Walk and Mocha Jo’s

28/12/20, 1:30pm-5:00pm

 

Oakleigh

Katialo restaurant, Eaton Mall

28/12/20, 7:00pm-8:15pm

 

Mentone

Mentone/Parkdale Beach

27/12/20, 10:00am -4:30pm
