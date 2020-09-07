Two men and one woman have copped fines after being caught contravening COVID-19 restrictions on Caroline Springs lake.

The trio were caught on an inflatable boat, listening to music while drinking alcohol.

The group were slapped with just under $5,000 in fines for breaching restrictions.

Meanwhile, another man has been fined after being picked up by police at a checkpoint at Little River.

He told police that he was on his way to pick up his drinking buddy so they could go back to his house and drink.

Another man was caught by police walking the streets in Whitehorse breaking curfew.

The man told police that he was going to pick up his takeaway because he didn’t want to pay for the Uber Eats surcharge.

In total, 177 people were fined across the state yesterday for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.