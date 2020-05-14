Increased development at housing estates across Melbourne’s outer suburbs has meant an outbreak in the number of mice infestation in homes, according to pest controllers.

In a report by the Herald Sun, a pest and termite expert said they had seen rodent infestations across Whittlesea, Hume and Melton ‘skyrocket” in the past two weeks.

In the report, Premier Pest Control Director Adam Whitchurch also said there was a “significant rise” in mice activity throughout newly built estates.

“If you hear scratching in wall or roof cavities or see droppings below the kitchen sink then you’ve probably got mice inside your home,” he said.

It is recommended to keep your home clean and remove any food sources that could be accessible.

It’s also advised to proof any holes or cracks.