A severe weather warning remains in place in Melbourne after wild winds battered the state overnight sand this morning.

Destructive winds have left almost 30,000 houses in Wodonga without power, with 3200 still sitting in darkness.

Melbourne’s outer east was hardest hit by falling trees with Pakenham (17), Belgrave (16), Upwey (14), Millgrove (12) and Selby (12) being the worst affected.

Hundreds of homes are still without power in the worst wind-hit areas, including Belgrave and Upwey.

“Due to strong winds, we are currently experiencing a high number of faults across our electricity network,” AusNet Services said.