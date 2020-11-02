Victoria’s annual public holiday on the first Tuesday of November will be marked untraditionally, with Flemington off-limits to any spectators for the race that stops the nation.

Pubs and bars are open to pick up the slack, but limited to caps of 50 outdoors and 20 indoors.

Only two adults plus dependants from one household are allowed over for a Cup day party.

Parks are likely to be a popular option for groups up to 10, as temperatures across the city soar into the high 20s.

It comes as Victoria recorded its third straight day without any new COVID-19 cases or deaths for the first time since late February.

There are 49 active COVID-19 cases remaining in Victoria, the lowest number since June 15, having peaked at 7880 on August 11.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said case numbers remained steady in Melbourne even as restrictions were eased last week because people were practising social distancing and wearing masks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are going to need to continue to do that for the months ahead,” she said.

More restrictions are due to ease in Melbourne from 11:59pm on Sunday, including the scrapping of the so-called “ring of steel” dividing the city from the regions and the 25km travel limit.

Patron caps on pubs and restaurants will also increase to up to 40 people inside and 70 outside.

Ms Allan said the Victorian government won’t further ease restrictions before Sunday, despite the positive figures.

The state’s virus death toll remains at 819 and the national figure 907.

Meanwhile, hardware giant Bunnings announced its much-loved sausage sizzles will restart at regional Victorian stores from mid-November.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AAP