Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews might be the most listened to politician in Australia right now, but this feels like it’s been taken too far.

Footage has emerged of a music festival in Perth (which, by the way, feels like something that can’t’ be happening on this planet right now)

The now-viral TikTok shows a crowd of people losing their collective shit to a remix of Dan Andrews’ legendary interview where he urged people not to “simply get on the beers.”

The TikTok was taken at Perth music festival Wine Machine, which is apparently a thing in Australia right now!

The remix contains Dan Andrews saying such (heavily edited) lines as: “That’s what’s most important, the beers,” and “Get on the beers, that’s your civic duty.”

The track was mixed by serial stirrers Mashd N Kutcher, whom you may know from such classics as the WHEN YOU PRANK 10,000 GERMANS WITH AN AUSSIE CLASSIC video, in which the Brissy DJs suddenly throw their massive build up out the window by dropping in Frank Walker from National Tiles.

Because Germans need to know about savings on beautiful, polished porcelain floor tiles for this week only.