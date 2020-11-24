A Richmond Tigers fan has been left more than a little embarrassed after getting inked to celebrate his team’s latest premiership.

The Tiger tragic decided to get a tattoo to celebrate the club’s third premiership since 2017, but his choice of tat wasn’t the typical club logo or player’s face.

The supporter opted to get the coordinates to Punt Road, Richmond’s training base and the club’s spiritual home.

Okay…actually seems like an interesting, different way to celebrate your beloved club breaking a long premiership drought.

Problem is, he got it wrong.

To be fair, he wasn’t far off, but the coordinates on his arm, which read: 37°49’11.99″S 144°59’9.59″E did not take you to Punt Road Oval. They take you to Yarra Park just near the MCG.

So close, yet so far.

For those playing along by entering the coordinates into Google Maps, the correct coordinates should have been: 37°49’19.9’S 144°59’17.9’E.

Footy fans on social media were quick to point out the error, but who knows, maybe Richmond Footy Club will relocate the 500 metres or so