Okay, it doesn’t really come as a surprise when Melbourne tops these sorts of lists anymore.

Although we are still scratching our heads about how Adelaide, of all places, came in ahead of Melbourne as Australia’s most livable city.

Nonetheless, one street in Melbourne has just been named by the go-to entertainment and culture guys, Time Out, as the world’s coolest street.

Smith Street in Collingwood topped Time Out’s list of 30 cool streets around the globe, beating counterparts in LA, London and Barcelona to top spot.

And why wouldn’t it, to be honest? There’s The Gaso, top-notch banh mis at N Lee Bakery, chili scrambled eggs at Alimentari, just to name a few faves.

Now, it must be said that the list is compiled by asking locals (as well as Time Out’s editors) to weigh in on which streets they rate the coolest, so there’s always going to be a bit of fair bias in the rating.

But at least we can all agree that Smith Street is damn cool nowadays. FYI, the only other Aussie street to make the list was King Street in Newtown, Sydney, dropping in at 19th spot.

News of the rating comes after Yarraville was named as one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods in a similar list last year.