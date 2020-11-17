Melbourne has taken out the unenviable title of having the most accident-prone roads in the country.

Eight out of the top 10 biggest accident black spots in Australia for 2020 are located in Victoria, despite the state’s months of lockdown slashing the amount of traffic on the roads.

The Herald Sun reports that insurance claim data from AAMI has revealed that Plenty Road in Bundoora is the nation’s most unsafe road.

The road in Melbourne’s northeast has topped the list for the third consecutive year despite upgrades to improve safety.

Springvale Road through Glen Waverley and Springvale followed Plenty Road on the list.

Road accident data from between July 2019 to June 2020 showed that crashes dipped in the height of the national lockdown in April, but then returned to pre-COVID numbers by May.

The Herald Sun reports that Melbourne’s top 10 accident hot spots are:

