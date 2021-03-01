Melbourne’s air has taken a smokey turn and will remain so for the next few days.

According to VicEmergency. Residents in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mornington Peninsula may see or smell smoke due to the number of planned burns that are taking place across Victoria.

The health message was issued yesterday and has reassured people there is no immediate threat’ the community and ‘no action’ is required.

Planned burns are containing across this week, with VicEmergency saying “You will see or smell smoke across parts of Melbourne City and Mornington Peninsula.’’

“Smoke is the result of burning from multiple sources including private property burn-offs and planned burns on public land.”

The Environmental Protection Authority says the air quality in Melbourne is currently at a ‘good standard’.