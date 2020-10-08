Melbourne’s 14 day COVID-19 average continues to slowly fall but there are still nine areas that have more than ten active cases.
On Thursday and Friday, 11 new cases of Coronavirus were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services.
There are, as of Wednesday night, 203 active cases across the state.
This is where they are:
- Wyndham – 30
- Brimbank – 23
- Hume – 10
- Whittlesea – 4
- Melton – 17
- Moreland – 7
- Casey – 13
- Melbourne – 2
- Moonee Valley – 14
- Maribyrnong – 5
- Darebin – 4
- Greater Dandenong – 10
- Yarra – 4
- Banyule – 1
- Greater Geelong – 0
- Yarra Ranges – 1
- Hobsons Bay – 11
- Bayside – 1
- Colac Otway – 0
- Monash – 13
- Kingston – 2
- Glen Eira – 5
- Boroondara – 4
- Port Phillip – 4
- Whitehorse – 4
- Nillumbik – 0
- Manningham – 1
- Stonnington – 1
- Frankston – 8
- Cardinia – 0
- Knox – 0
- Maroondah – 0
- Macedon Ranges – 0
- Mitchell – 3
- Greater Bendigo – 0
- Mornington Peninsula – 1
- Ballarat – 0
- Latrobe – 0
- Moorabool – 0
- Surf Coast – 0
- Horsham – 0
- Mansfield – 0
- Greater Shepparton – 0
- Campaspe – 0
- East Gippsland – 0
- Warrnambool – 0
- Wellington – 0
- Baw Baw – 0