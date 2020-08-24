Many areas of Victoria have seen their active Coronavirus cases drop over the last few days but there are a few that have seen small increases.
The highest number of cases are in Wyndham, Brimbank and Hume which have 406, 354 and 284 cases respectively but they are dropping.
Melbourne recorded 116 new Coronavirus cases and 15 further deaths on Monday.
- Wyndham – 406
- Brimbank – 354
- Hume – 284
- Whittlesea – 252
- Melton – 239
- Moreland – 236
- Casey – 182
- Melbourne – 137
- Moonee Valley – 94
- Maribyrnong – 113
- Darebin – 197
- Greater Dandenong – 122
- Yarra – 70
- Banyule – 53
- Greater Geelong – 90
- Yarra Ranges – 78
- Hobsons Bay – 129
- Bayside – 82
- Colac Otway – 12
- Monash – 52
- Kingston – 92
- Glen Eira – 30
- Boroondara – 46
- Port Phillip – 53
- Whitehorse – 21
- Nillumbik – 43
- Manningham – 30
- Stonnington – 26
- Frankston – 69
- Cardinia – 33
- Knox – 26
- Maroondah – 19
- Macedon Ranges – 15
- Mitchell – 19
- Greater Bendigo – 24
- Mornington Peninsula – 59
- Ballarat – 5
- LaTrobe – 11
- Moorabool – 11
- Glenelg – 2
- Golden Plains – 1
- Surf Coast – 5
- Horsham – 2
- Bass Coast – 2
- Mansfield – 1
- Greater Shepparton – 16
- Campaspe – 1
- Mildura – 1
- East Gippsland – 1