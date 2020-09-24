Melbourne is preparing for some slight easing of its Coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, with active COVID-19 cases almost dropping below 500.
Of the 12 new cases reported on Thursday, eight were linked to known outbreaks, with four under further investigation.
There are now 532 active cases across the state and this is where they are:
- Wyndham – 69
- Brimbank – 87
- Hume – 43
- Whittlesea – 15
- Melton – 45
- Moreland – 31
- Casey – 33
- Melbourne – 21
- Moonee Valley – 40
- Maribyrnong – 16
- Darebin – 11
- Greater Dandenong – 14
- Yarra – 4
- Banyule – 6
- Greater Geelong – 1
- Yarra Ranges – 2
- Hobsons Bay – 35
- Bayside – 6
- Colac Otway – 2
- Monash – 2
- Kingston – 3
- Glen Eira – 1
- Boroondara – 4
- Port Phillip – 9
- Whitehorse – 3
- Nillumbik – 3
- Manningham – 4
- Stonnington – 1
- Frankston – 3
- Cardinia – 3
- Knox – 2
- Maroondah – 1
- Macedon Ranges – 2
- Mitchell – 0
- Greater Bendigo – 1
- Mornington Peninsula – 0
- Ballarat – 0
- Latrobe – 2
- Moorabool – 1
- Surf Coast – 0
- Horsham – 1
- Mansfield – 0
- Greater Shepparton – 0
- Campaspe – 0
- East Gippsland – 0
- Warrnambool – 0
- Wellington – 0
- Baw Baw – 0