A new report by Car Expert has revealed the top five speed camera locations in Melbourne, which collectively nabbed $20million in fines alone.

With over 246 speed cameras and 175 red light cameras operating throughout Victoria, the government generated $330million in revenue in the past financial year with over one million fines handed out.

In Victoria, drivers can be slapped with fines of up to $207 and lose a demerit point if caught exceeding the speed limit by less than 10km/hr.

If they are caught going 10-24km/hr over, the fine can increase to $330 and three demerits can be wiped off. If you’re going any faster than that, you risk license suspension.

If you run a red light, the punishment is a $413 fine and three demerit points.

So, where are these speed cameras? The top five locations are:

Intersection of Rosanna Road and Darebin Street, Heidelberg (northbound) – 23,807 infringements Intersection of Warrigal Road and Batesford Road, Chadstone – 23,401 infringements Intersection of King Street and La Trobe Street in West Melbourne Lane – 18,502 infringements Intersection of Fitzroy Street and Lakeside Drive, St Kilda – 18,107 infringements Intersection of Terminal Drive and Centre Road at Melbourne Airport – 11,593 infringements

