The Coronavirus cluster in Melbourne’s South East has not spread further but Deputy Secretary for Community Engagement and Testing Jeroen Weimar said there is still work to do in Wyndham, Hume and Moreland.
Wyndham now has 54 active cases, Brimbank has 56, Hume has 19 and Moreland has 23.
This is where Victoria’s current active cases are
- Wyndham – 54
- Brimbank – 56
- Hume – 19
- Whittlesea – 10
- Melton – 24
- Moreland – 23
- Casey – 12
- Melbourne – 16
- Moonee Valley – 34
- Maribyrnong – 12
- Darebin – 8
- Greater Dandenong – 12
- Yarra – 4
- Banyule – 2
- Greater Geelong – 1
- Yarra Ranges – 2
- Hobsons Bay – 27
- Bayside – 1
- Colac Otway – 1
- Monash – 2
- Kingston – 2
- Glen Eira – 1
- Boroondara – 3
- Port Phillip – 5
- Whitehorse – 2
- Nillumbik – 2
- Manningham – 4
- Stonnington – 1
- Frankston – 9
- Cardinia – 0
- Knox – 2
- Maroondah – 1
- Macedon Ranges – 2
- Mitchell – 1
- Greater Bendigo – 0
- Mornington Peninsula – 1
- Ballarat – 0
- Latrobe – 2
- Moorabool – 1
- Surf Coast – 0
- Horsham – 1
- Mansfield – 0
- Greater Shepparton – 0
- Campaspe – 0
- East Gippsland – 0
- Warrnambool – 0
- Wellington – 0
- Baw Baw – 0