As Melbourne heads into its first full down day of stage 4 Coronavirus restrictions, there are two areas that now have more than 700 active cases.

On Sunday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced the state was moving into a six week period of stage 4 restrictions, prompted by 671 new cases being announced.

There are now 6322 active cases of the virus in the state, with Wyndham accounting for 728 cases and Brimbank has 734.

These are where the active cases are across the state: