Almost all of Victoria’s local government areas have now recorded a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

There are currently 2620 known active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.

Wyndham still has the highest number of active cases but it is now below 300 for the first time in a couple of months.

The state will announce its roadmap out of Stage 4 restrictions on Sunday.

Here is where the active cases are:

  • Wyndham – 286
  • Brimbank – 250
  • Hume – 180
  • Whittlesea – 142
  • Melton – 142
  • Moreland – 183
  • Casey – 136
  • Melbourne – 97
  • Moonee Valley – 67
  • Maribyrnong – 70
  • Darebin – 139
  • Greater Dandenong – 101
  • Yarra – 44
  • Banyule – 28
  • Greater Geelong – 50
  • Yarra Ranges – 22
  • Hobsons Bay – 76
  • Bayside – 66
  • Colac Otway – 11
  • Monash – 48
  • Kingston – 63
  • Glen Eira – 20
  • Boroondara – 19
  • Port Phillip – 33
  • Whitehorse – 17
  • Nillumbik – 11
  • Manningham – 20
  • Stonnington – 16
  • Frankston – 36
  • Cardinia – 26
  • Knox – 18
  • Maroondah – 13
  • Macedon Ranges – 8
  • Mitchell – 15
  • Greater Bendigo – 9
  • Mornington Peninsula – 41
  • Ballarat – 6
  • LaTrobe – 13
  • Moorabool – 14
  • Surf Coast – 3
  • Horsham – 2
  • Mansfield – 1
  • Greater Shepparton – 9
  • Campaspe – 3
  • East Gippsland – 2
Coronavirus COVID-19 melbourne victoria