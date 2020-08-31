Almost all of Victoria’s local government areas have now recorded a decrease in COVID-19 cases.
There are currently 2620 known active COVID-19 cases in Victoria.
Wyndham still has the highest number of active cases but it is now below 300 for the first time in a couple of months.
The state will announce its roadmap out of Stage 4 restrictions on Sunday.
Here is where the active cases are:
- Wyndham – 286
- Brimbank – 250
- Hume – 180
- Whittlesea – 142
- Melton – 142
- Moreland – 183
- Casey – 136
- Melbourne – 97
- Moonee Valley – 67
- Maribyrnong – 70
- Darebin – 139
- Greater Dandenong – 101
- Yarra – 44
- Banyule – 28
- Greater Geelong – 50
- Yarra Ranges – 22
- Hobsons Bay – 76
- Bayside – 66
- Colac Otway – 11
- Monash – 48
- Kingston – 63
- Glen Eira – 20
- Boroondara – 19
- Port Phillip – 33
- Whitehorse – 17
- Nillumbik – 11
- Manningham – 20
- Stonnington – 16
- Frankston – 36
- Cardinia – 26
- Knox – 18
- Maroondah – 13
- Macedon Ranges – 8
- Mitchell – 15
- Greater Bendigo – 9
- Mornington Peninsula – 41
- Ballarat – 6
- LaTrobe – 13
- Moorabool – 14
- Surf Coast – 3
- Horsham – 2
- Mansfield – 1
- Greater Shepparton – 9
- Campaspe – 3
- East Gippsland – 2