Melbourne has now reached the end of its first week in Stage 4 lockdown and there are currently almost 8000 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Sunday, there were 394 new cases revealed, from 41,000 tests.

Of the active cases, Wyndham as the most, with 952 cases, followed by Brimbank with 878 and Hume with 578.

Bayside, has seen a jump in cases over the last week, with 106 active cases.

Here are where the cases are in Victoria.