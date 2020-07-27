Yesterday, Victoria recorded its biggest day of Coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with two areas now having more than 500 active cases each.
On Monday’s the health department revealed all areas of Melbourne have at least one active COVID-19 case with Wyndham and Brimbank now at 519 and 526 respectively.
Here’s where all the active cases currently are:
- Hume – 381
- Brimbank – 526
- Melbourne – 291
- Wyndham – 519
- Moreland – 265
- Casey – 178
- Moonee Valley – 219
- Stonnington – 43
- Banyule – 151
- Whittlesea – 327
- Melton – 230
- Boroondara – 57
- Darebin – 100
- Greater Geelong – 31
- Mornington Peninsula – 13
- Monash – 55
- Glen Eira – 35
- Port Phillip – 46
- Yarra – 149
- Maribyrnong – 131
- Frankston – 30
- Manningham – 38
- Hobsons Bay – 72
- Bayside – 30
- Kingston – 55
- Whitehorse – 57
- Greater Dandenong – 99
- Knox – 36
- Cardinia – 27
- Mitchell – 13
- Greater Shepparton – 0
- Maroondah – 31