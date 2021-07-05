Victoria will know by Thursday what COVID-19 restrictions will be eased as the state continues its streak of no locally acquired cases.

There were no local cases for the fifth straight day, with the state health department confirming there were just two cases of COVID-19 recorded in hotel quarantine in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

Lifting of Victoria’s restrictions was put on hold because of outbreaks around the country.

Crowd capacities at Victorian sporting events and theatres were supposed to be raised late last week, but those plans were paused.

New Acting Chief Health Officer Danny O’Brien said health officials were meeting on Monday to assess crowds.

COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar also confirmed that any changes to restrictions would be announced by Thursday.

“We’re obviously reviewing … the epidemiology and the developments, both here in Victoria and interstate,” Mr Weimar said.

“Certainly by Thursday of this week, I’d expect us to issue another announcement about what the future of our restrictions is going to be.”

Some 20,690 tests were processed and 13,086 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

