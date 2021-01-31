We are all about the trend of turning our favourite Disney films into stage musicals.

The latest to get the musical treatment is (what seems to be) every kids’ favourite movie ever…Frozen.

Frozen will be one of the first musicals to start showing in Melbourne since the pandemic, and is set to debut at Her Majesty’s Theatre this June.

The musical is currently playing in Sydney but is set to finish up its season at the beginning of May before packing up and heading to Melbourne.

The Frozen musical comes to us from the team behind the critically-acclaimed shows The Lion King, Aladdin and Mary Poppins.

And while the kids are obviously going to get excited about seeing Elsa come to life on the stage, we’re told that the production is geared towards a bit of an older crowd.

Pre-sale tickets for the shows go on sale on March 1, however you can join the waitlist for tickets online now. If you sign up for the waitlist before February 25, you’ll get priority access to the first tickets.

