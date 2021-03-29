2021 is flying by and we can’t believe it’s already time to start buying chocolate eggs for all our family members – it’s Easter!

The Bureau of Meteorology‘s forecast for Sunday is in and it’s not looking too shabby at all!

Even though Melbourne’s temperature is increasing throughout the week, it looks like the city will see a big drop just in time for the celebrations.

BoM is forecasting a maximum of 20 degrees, perhaps a few clouds in the sky and some winds.

There might be a tiny bit of rain too, but probably not enough to cancel the Easter egg hunt.

