The Victorian Government has announced that restrictions will ease further as the state has entered its 69th consecutive day of no locally acquired coronavirus cases.

From May 28, small to medium sized venues such as restaurants, bars and nightclubs will be able to have 200 people per space without any density limit.

Largest spaces that are more than 400 square metres or higher will still need to follow density limits.

“This is great news for many live music venues, restaurants and nightclubs who can open the doors to up to 200 people per space – but getting every Victorian to check in using the QR code service is the goal,” Government Services and Creative Industries Minister Danny Pearson said on the announcement.