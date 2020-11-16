After all his hard work setting rules to help Victorians slow the spread of coronavirus, we love seeing Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton let his hair down and enjoy some well deserved time off.

Everyone’s favourite silver fox was spotted in regional Victoria over the weekend and actually was forced to succumb by his own rules when he was turned away by the Bright Brewery not once, but TWICE!

We hope he was able to find a spot at another great local business!

Jase & PJ spoke to an employee of Bright Brewery on Monday to get the inside goss on what went down when the certified CHO-ttie walked through the door.

Advertisement

Advertisement