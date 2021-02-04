As time goes by, there has been more debate over whether hotel quarantine should move out of city centres and into regional areas to avoid opportunities for future outbreaks.

After a Melbourne man tested positive to coronavirus while working in a quarantine hotel, the discussion has sparked again with the topic to be brought up at Friday’s National Cabinet meeting with state leaders and the Prime Minister.

Jase & PJ got on the phone with an expert on the issue, Chair of Epidemiology at Deakin University Catherine Bennett, to ask why these decisions are yet to be made.

It comes after around 60 hotel quarantine workers were also found to have partied together recently… should they also be cut off from socialising in a bid to stop the spread?

There is a lot to discuss…