Victoria may not be getting the Grand Final this year, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get that much-needed public holiday on the Friday before the big dance.

On Friday, October 23, people will be kicking back and enjoying a much-needed rest in celebration of ‘Thank You Day’ which has been named in honour of the hard work Victorians have put in during 2020 and especially the second wave of coronavirus.

Many will be hoping to enjoy their long weekend with some recreational activities especially with the easing of restrictions now in place and weather will play an important part in what those days end up looking like!

On Thank You Day, Melbourne can expect a maximum of 21 degrees. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it will be a cloudy day with a possible shower or two.