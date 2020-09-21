Victoria’s unprecedented lockdown has taken its toll on children and teenagers, especially when they are unable to go to school and see their friends.

On Monday morning, Jase & PJ spoke to Leo Hede from Kids Helpline who was able to give insight into the impacts coronavirus has had on young people, which age groups have reached out and what are their reasons for doing so.

He also provided some important advice for parents with teenagers who are not sure how to manage the uncertain road ahead.

Are you a young person who wants to chat with someone or a parent who is looking for advice? Call Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or chat online at kidshelpline.com.au