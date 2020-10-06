The Victorian Government has announced learner drivers will soon be able to take their permit test online for the first time when Melbourne moves to the third step of restrictions.

“I’m very pleased to announce today that we are going to be getting Victorians back on the road,” Roads and Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll said on Tuesday afternoon.

“But even more than that, we’re going to bring licence testing into the 21st century.”

Prospective drivers will still need to go to a registration and licensing office for photo identification and an eye test.

Carroll also announced the government will be refunding application fees for 80,000 postponed licensing appointments.