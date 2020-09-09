The restrictions imposed on Victorians to help slow the spread of coronavirus have temporarily taken away some of life’s most simple routines including beauty services. Some people have been doing their own nails for the first time in years!

Hairdressers have shut their doors, leaving customers with outgrown roots and wild, long locks. Many Melburnians have been thinking of clever ways to get their haircut by a professional once the government provides some wiggle room while they can’t get to a salon.

