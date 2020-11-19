If you ever need to explain the definition of irony to someone, this could be the best example you will ever come across.

Julian O’Shea is a YouTuber who makes short documentaries that tell the stories behind little curiosities and weird projects.

And his most recent video focuses on the Montague St Bridge and why trucks keep getting stuck under the bridge again and again.

And again and again and again.

Now, we’re all aware of how often accidents happen under the bridge, but what are the odds of a truck just happening to smash into Monty while you’re standing next to it filming a video about how trucks keep smashing into Monty?

Take a watch of the moment irony was defined:

Advertisement

Advertisement

We’re not exactly sure how a bridge that’s slightly too low became such a Melbourne icon, but we’re all for it.