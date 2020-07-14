Thirty-two Victorian council areas now have at least five Coronavirus cases, with all but two metro Melbourne areas, as infections continue to rise.
The statistics came through overnight and show that Melbourne’s COVID surge has spread across the state.
Reported numbers that are active are now:
Hume (246, +24), Wyndham (231, +12), Moonee Valley (195, +17), Moreland (97, +9), Maribyrnong (52, +9) and Brimbank (153, +26) . Active cases dropped in Melbourne (211, -6).
Yarra (47, +6), Whittlesea, (70, +6), Banyule (51, +9) and Darebin (51, +9) also had rises, while cases are also on the rise in the eastern suburbs, led by Whitehorse (29, +5), Casey (29, +6) and Manningham (24, +7).
Mornington Peninusla now has two active cases.
The areas current restrictions are in place until at least August 19.
“These restrictions have become necessary because of the sharp increase in cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.
“If you live in these areas, there’ll be only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study, if you can’t do it from home.
“This stay at home direction will apply to your principal place of residence – which means you need to stay home and not use a holiday home.
“Restaurants and cafes will return to takeaway and delivery services only, and beauty and personal services will need to close. Entertainment and cultural venues will need to close. Community sport will also stop.”
A full list of all Victorian councils is below:
MELBOURNE – 211 (-6)
HUME – 246 (+24)
WYNDHAM – 231 (+22)
MOONEE VALLEY – 195 (+17)
BRIMBANK – 153 (+26)
MORELAND – 97 (+9)
WHITTLESEA – 70 (+6)
MARIBYRNONG – 52 (-9)
DAREBIN – 51 (+9)
MELTON – 58 (+7)
BANYULE – 51 (+9)
UNKNOWN – 38 (+11)
YARRA – 47 (+6)
CASEY – 29 (+6)
MONASH – 21 (-1)
HOBSONS BAY – 32 (+6)
WHITEHORSE – 29 (+5)
STONNINGTON – 20 (+2)
MANNINGHAM – 24 (+7)
MITCHELL – 12 (-)
BOROONDARA – 23 (+5)
PORT PHILLIP – 17 (-2)
KNOX – 6 (-)
MAROONDAH – 8 (+1)
YARRA RANGES – 5 (+1)
GREATER GEELONG – 6 (+1)
GREATER DANDENONG – 5 (+2)
KINGSTON – 5 (-)
GLEN EIRA – 6 (+2)
CARDINIA – 8 (+4)
FRANKSTON – 3 (-)
BAYSIDE – 5 (-)
GREATER BENDIGO – 4 (-)
INTERSTATE – 3 (-)
NILLUMBIK – 8 (+4)
MORNINGTON PENINSULA – 2 (+1)
EAST GIPPSLAND – 1 (-)
SURF COAST – 1 (-)
BAW BAW – 3 (-)
SOUTH GIPPSLAND – 2 (+1)
GREATER SHEPPARTON – 2 (-1)
BASS COAST – 2 (-1)
MACEDON RANGES – 1 (-)
CAMPASPE – 1 (-)
WARRNAMBOOL – 1 (-)
SWAN HILL – 1 (-)
MOORABOOL – 2 (-)
GOLDEN PLAINS – 3 (+3)
LATROBE – 1 (+1)
Council areas with no active cases (total cases shown):
WELLINGTON – 13
BALLARAT – 11
MOIRA – 11
MOUNT ALEXANDER – 6
MILDURA – 5
OVERSEAS – 5
BENALLA – 3
HORSHAM – 3
MANSFIELD – 3
NORTHERN GRAMPIANS – 3
LODDON – 3
HEPBURN – 2
SOUTHERN GRAMPIANS – 2
STRATHBOGIE – 2
WANGARATTA – 2
MURRINDINDI – 2
GANNAWARRA – 2
CENTRAL GOLDFIELDS – 1
CORANGAMITE – 1
GLENELG – 1
MOYNE – 1
WEST WIMMERA – 1
WODONGA – 1
YARRAMBIACK – 1
ALPINE – 1
ARARAT – 1
TOWONG – 0
BULOKE – 0
COLAC OTWAY – 0
FALLS CREEK ALPINE RESORT (UNINCORPORATED) – 0
FRENCH-ELIZABETH-SANDSTONE ISLANDS (UNINC) – 0
GABO ISLAND (UNINC) – 0
HINDMARSH – 0
INDIGO – 0
LAKE MOUNTAIN ALPINE RESORT (UNINC) – 0
MOUNT BULLER ALPINE RESORT (UNINC) – 0
MOUNT HOTHAM ALPINE RESORT (UNINC) – 0
MOUNT STIRLING ALPINE RESORT (UNINC) – 0
MOUNT BAW BAW ALPINE RESORT (UNINC) – 0
PYRENEES – 0
QUEENSCLIFFE – 0