Two Melbourne CBD pubs are launching an idea that, when you think about it, makes perfect sense!

The Duke and The Wharf hotels are celebrating all things footy by hosting bottomless footy-themed feasts every Saturday and Sunday whenever an AFL game is being played at either the MCG of Marvel Stadium.

For $50-$60 you can sign yourself and your mates up to a package that includes bottomless beer, wine and spirits, a half-time snack and a pub meal.

The whole thing runs from first bounce for two hours, which sounds like an excellent way to watch the footy this weekend, to be honest!

The Wharf is located by the World Trade Centre in the Docklands, their bottomless feast will set you back $50 per person, you can book in here.

Meanwhile, the Duke is a short stroll from the MCG. Tickets for their Bottomless Footy Feast will cost you $60, find the details to book here.