For people who had dogs during lockdown, having space to take your pets for a play nearby became more important than ever.

With that in mind, the Victorian Government has announced five brand new dog parks in Melbourne – and these spaces will be packed with fun stuff for your furry friends.

Elwood, Ringwood North, Balwyn North, Mitcham and Essendon West will each get a new space. It will include features such as a ball play area, rock mounts, agility equipment and education.

There will also be seated and double fencing so four legged friends won’t be able to make a dash easily.

Each park has been allocated $275,000 worth of funding.

On top of this, the government has also announced 13 new pocket parks across the city, with the total project valued at over $15million.

Advertisement

Advertisement