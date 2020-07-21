Melburnians will not be able to enter stores like Bunnings and Myer from Thursday, without their face mask on.

Industry bodies and unions are concerned however that shoppers and staff may fade unwelcome problems if non-mask wearers are refused service.

Store owners are being advised to call the police if a situation gets out of hand.

Following the Victorian Government’s rule that all residents in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire should wear face coverings from 11:59 PM on Wednesday, larger retailers have said they will not welcome customers without one into their store.

It means without a mask, customers will not be able to shop at Bunnings, Officeworks, Kmart, Target, Myer, David Jones and the Country Road Group.

Similar rules will be in place at Harvey Norman but it will be for all their Victorian stores.

Exceptions will be made for shoppers with medical issues or children under 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shoppers will be able to shop at Woolworths without a mask, however, with a spokesperson confirming they will not refuse service to non-mask wearers.