New data has revealed where Melbourne’s social distancing fines have been handed out.

Social distancing laws were introduced in March, with a $1652 fine for those who break them,.

While some areas have had only a few breaches, others have had hundreds.

The City of Melbourne had the most, with 590 fines handed out, followed by Greater Dandenong with 333 and Frankston had 287.

The City of Yarra handed out 297 fines

There have been 5957 fines issued across Victoria, with businesses also copping a $9913 fine.

The Victorian fines have generated almost $10 million.

Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the large number of fines were partly due to Victorians dobbing in others breaching the rules over Easter.