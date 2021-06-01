As authorities continue to encourage the public to get tested even if they have the mildest of symptoms of coronavirus, the Department of Health have released data showing where the most active cases are based on postcode.

At time of publishing, Victoria’s tally stood at 63 – nine of which are in hotel quarantine.

Below are the current active cases per suburb:

15 ACTIVE CASES

3076: Epping

SIX ACTIVE CASES

3064: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Kalkallo, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park

Advertisement

Advertisement

FOUR ACTIVE CASES

3182: St Kilda, St Kilda South, St Kilda West