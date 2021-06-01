As authorities continue to encourage the public to get tested even if they have the mildest of symptoms of coronavirus, the Department of Health have released data showing where the most active cases are based on postcode.

At time of publishing, Victoria’s tally stood at 63 – nine of which are in hotel quarantine.

Below are the current active cases per suburb:

15 ACTIVE CASES

3076: Epping

SIX ACTIVE CASES

3064: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Kalkallo, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park

FOUR ACTIVE CASES

3182: St Kilda, St Kilda South, St Kilda West

TWO ACTIVE CASES

3028: Altona Meadows, Laverton, Seabrook

3037: Calder Park, Delahay, Hillside, Sydenham, Taylors Hill

3074: Thomastown

3083: Bundoora, Kingsbury

3190: Highett

3196: Bonbeach, Chelsea, Chelsea Heights, Edithvale

ONE ACTIVE CASE

3012: Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray

3013: Yarraville, Yarraville West

3040: Aberfeldie, Essendon, Essendon West

3043: Gladstone Park, Gowanbrae, Tullamarine

3044: Pascoe Vale, Pascoe Vale South

3058: Batman, Coburg, Coburg North, Merlynston, Moreland

3072: Gilberton, Northland Centre, Preston, Preston Lower, Preston South, Preston West, Regent West

3075: Lalor

3078: Alphington, Fairfield

3101: Kew, Cotham

3142: Toorak, Hawksburn

3146: Glen Iris, Tooronga

3205: South Melbourne

3207: Garden City, Port Melbourne

3754: Doreen, Mernda

3806: Berwick, Harkaway

3977: Botanic Ridge, Cannons Creek, Cranbourne, Cranbourne East, Cranbourne North, Cranbourne South, Cranbourne West, Devon Meadows, Junction Village, Sandhurst, Skye

