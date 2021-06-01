As authorities continue to encourage the public to get tested even if they have the mildest of symptoms of coronavirus, the Department of Health have released data showing where the most active cases are based on postcode.
At time of publishing, Victoria’s tally stood at 63 – nine of which are in hotel quarantine.
Below are the current active cases per suburb:
15 ACTIVE CASES
3076: Epping
SIX ACTIVE CASES
3064: Craigieburn, Donnybrook, Kalkallo, Mickleham, Roxburgh Park
FOUR ACTIVE CASES
3182: St Kilda, St Kilda South, St Kilda West
TWO ACTIVE CASES
3028: Altona Meadows, Laverton, Seabrook
3037: Calder Park, Delahay, Hillside, Sydenham, Taylors Hill
3074: Thomastown
3083: Bundoora, Kingsbury
3190: Highett
3196: Bonbeach, Chelsea, Chelsea Heights, Edithvale
ONE ACTIVE CASE
3012: Brooklyn, Kingsville, Maidstone, Tottenham, West Footscray
3013: Yarraville, Yarraville West
3040: Aberfeldie, Essendon, Essendon West
3043: Gladstone Park, Gowanbrae, Tullamarine
3044: Pascoe Vale, Pascoe Vale South
3058: Batman, Coburg, Coburg North, Merlynston, Moreland
3072: Gilberton, Northland Centre, Preston, Preston Lower, Preston South, Preston West, Regent West
3075: Lalor
3078: Alphington, Fairfield
3101: Kew, Cotham
3142: Toorak, Hawksburn
3146: Glen Iris, Tooronga
3205: South Melbourne
3207: Garden City, Port Melbourne
3754: Doreen, Mernda
3806: Berwick, Harkaway
3977: Botanic Ridge, Cannons Creek, Cranbourne, Cranbourne East, Cranbourne North, Cranbourne South, Cranbourne West, Devon Meadows, Junction Village, Sandhurst, Skye