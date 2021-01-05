A person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne may have contracted the virus at the MCG or Chadstone Shipping Centre.

The man is in his 30s, developed symptoms on December 30 and got tested the same day.

It’s not believed he was infectious at the test or the shopping centre.

The case is not currently linked to an outbreak.

Anyone seated in the Great Southern Stand in Zone 5 from 12.30-3.30pm on December 27 at the MCG is asked to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

The man also attended the Chadstone Shopping Centre on Boxing Day between 6 am-2 pm.

The DHHS has also released the names of the stores visited, including:

Culture Kings

Huffer

JD Sports

Jay Jays

H&M

Uniqlo

Myer

Superdry

Footlocker

Dumplings Plus

Victoria’s COVID response commander Jeroen Weimar said “We now have a new number of people they have been in contact with who will have been mobile and moving around, quite rightly, but we’re keen to establish the source of acquisition to find out where this infection came from.’’

The man has said he attended a Christmas Eve function with someone from New South Wales. However, a link has not yet been established.