The Chadstone Shopping Centre coronavirus outbreak, which has been dubbed ‘The Butcher Club’ cluster, has now grown to 31 cases.

“Our message remains for people working at Chadstone, for people who have shopped at or been at Chadstone in the last 10 days, if you have any symptoms, no matter how slight, you should come forward and get tested,” DHHS Deputy Secretary Jereon Weimar said on Wednesday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said it is a strong example of how rapidly COVID-19 can spread and the public should continue to be vigilant.

The Victorian suburbs that have been affected by the cluster are:

Abbotsford, Ashburton, Bentleigh East, Cranbourne West, Dandenong North, Elsternwick, Frankston, Kilmore, Melton, Mount Waverley, Noble Park, Oakleigh and Pascoe Vale.*

The community of Kilmore, 60km from Melbourne’s CBD, is testing anyone who visited the Oddfellows Café between Wednesday September 30 and Saturday October 3 even if they aren’t displaying symptoms after a positive case connected to the cluster illegally dined there last week.

*Data as of Sunday October 4.