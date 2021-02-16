This was published prior to Premier Daniel Andrews’ lockdown announcement. The Premier will address the media at 10:15AM – listen on KIIS 101.1

After the great news that Victoria has recorded no new cases on Wednesday morning, it sounds like everyone is about to break free of the snap lockdown.

While we are all keen to see shops and schools reopen, you cannot deny there is always a slight silver lining to having some forced time off from society. Those dreaded social commitments can wait!

While anticipating today’s news, Jase & PJ discussed the reasons why they don’t want lockdown to end and threw the question to Melburnians across town to get their take.

Of course, we are all hoping for the very best and want everything to be open ALWAYS!

We’ll see our in-laws every day of the week (as long as we can meet them at a local business, of course!)

