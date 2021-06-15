Melburnians are set to learn about a major relaxation of restrictions within the next 24 hours.

There are now plans to make sweeping changes to the existing COVID-related restrictions which have been in place since a so-called “circuit breaker” lockdown began almost three weeks ago.

While the two-week lockdown has since officially ended, Melburnians still face a number of restrictions, including mandatory masks when leaving the house and a complete ban on visitors to the home.

According to the Herald Sun, there are now plans to dispense with the mandatory outdoor mask rule, the ban on home gatherings and the 25km travel limit for Melburnians.

Gyms and community sport are also expected to be given the green light to start again.

From Friday, you could be allowed to welcome at least two people into the home, with the cap on public gatherings expected to lift from 10 to 20 people.

And the office cap is expected to rise from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city’s struggling hospitality industry will be hoping that the government lifts the capacities at bars and restaurants to 150, up from 100 across the whole venue.

Despite the changes, masks are expected to remain mandatory while inside, meaning that if you work indoors you would still be donning a face mask for the time being.

The changes would largely bring metropolitan Melbourne into line with regional Victoria’s current restrictions. While it’s expected that the vast majority of restrictions on those in the state’s regions would be dropped.

The changes were reportedly tabled by the government and health officials on Tuesday night, while the changes could be signed off on during this morning’s cabinet meeting.

However, the easing of restrictions will depend on sustained low case numbers of community transmission.

While there were zero new cases reported in yesterday’s official numbers, health officials will report the confirmation of at least two new cases in today’s stats.

Both cases were linked to a growing cluster in a Southbank apartment complex.

An announcement on the lifted restrictions is expected to be made on Wednesday or Thursday morning, with the changes set to come into effect at 11:59pm on Thursday night.