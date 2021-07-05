Rules around mask-wearing and caps on footy crowds are both set to ease when Victoria moves to further rollback COVID-19 restrictions.

Talk about the reduction in restrictions comes as Victoria notched up its fifth consecutive day without a case of community transmission on Monday.

Victoria’s acting chief health officer Dan O’Brien signalled on Monday that talks were already underway to potentially scrap the mandatory indoor mask rule.

Theatre crowds could also see increased capacities for crowds which will be good news for some in the arts who have been crying out for bigger crowds at performances.

However, it is unlikely that we will be able to wave goodbye to our masks entirely, with Professor O’Brien reminding Victorians that masks do help in reducing transmission during an outbreak.

“I think we’ve seen over and over again through this epidemic that they’re really effective and they save us transmissions, which save us from restrictions,” Professor O’Brien said on Monday.

The heavy-handed COVID-19 restrictions were reintroduced in Victoria in light of an outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus. While health authorities are content that the state has adequately contained that outbreak, community transmission interstate led to a pause on the reduction of Victorian restrictions.

Of particular concern was the number of cases of community transmission in Greater Sydney, with New South Wales recording 35 new cases on Monday.

Large swathes of New South Wales and Queensland, including capitals Sydney and Brisbane, remain red zones meaning that returning travellers must isolate for 14 days upon their return into Victoria.