Melbourne is now in its second day of mandatory mask-wearing and Premier Daniel Andrews has said the mask could be here for quite a long time.

Andrews said the face masks are ‘critically important’ moving forward after the state recorded another 403 coronavirus cases yesterday (Thursday).

“I think masks are going to be a feature not just of this second wave, but they will be a feature of preventing a third wave and everything that comes after that,” he said.

Children under 12. those who have a professional reason, or when it isn’t practical – for example when running, do not need to wear a mask.

“However, you will still be expected to carry your face covering at all times to wear when you can,” Andrews said.

The premier says no end date has been set for the mask rules.

“It’s far too early for us to speculate on when masks will no longer be required,” he said.

“What I can say is they’ll be required so long as they can make a difference.”