If you’re a normal person, at some point in your life you’ve had a craving for a Krabby Patty.

Spend any amount of time watching Spongebob and there is literally zero chance that you won’t eventually be licking your lips thanks to the Krusty Krab’s delicious menu.

Well Melburnians, your under-the-sea dreams of gorging on a Bikini Bottom dinner could finally become a reality!

South Melbourne’s The Pickle & The Patty are serving up a Bikini Bottom Degustation, inspired by our favourite Nickelodeon show.

But this is not your typical under-the-sea fast food fare, the chefs are bringing you a 5 course seafood degustation.

So you won’t exactly be able to order from the exact Krusty Krab menu, but you will be able to grab a retro “Krabby Patty”, New Orleans-style shrimp Po’ Boy and a lobster roll, obvs.

It’s happening at South Melbourne’s The Pickle & The Patty on Sunday April 18 at 5PM, it’s a limited ticket event, you can grab yours here.

