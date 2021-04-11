Schools and sporting groups across Victoria would introduce and extend measures to help reduce discrimination among young LGBTIQ+ people.

Under plans, unisex bathrooms and non-gendered sporting teams would be introduced along with guidelines on inclusive language.

The push is part of the North Western Melbourne Primary Health Network’s #SpeakingUpSpeaksVolumes campaign which aims to help stamp out discrimination against people who are LGBTIQ+.

The campaign points to the fact that young people who are LGBTIQ+ are five times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

Under the plans, schools would be encouraged to use non-gendered terms like “partner” over words like “husband” or “girlfriend” and “parent” over “mum” or “dad”.

People would also be encouraged to ask others about their preferred pronouns before addressing them.