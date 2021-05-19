There are new calls to legalise the sale of cannabis in Victoria for personal use, with a Victorian health union suggesting that funds from the sale of the drug to go back into state government coffers.

The Health and Community Services Union, which represents over 10,000 mental health, disability and drugs and alcohol workers across Victoria is pushing the idea.

The union’s secretary Paul Healey told the Herald Sun that the idea would not only take away potential profits from criminals but would also make sweeping changes to the state’s health and criminal systems.

The union has pointed to the success other regions have had in legalising and taxing cannabis.

“Many other places have legalised the drug and the world hasn’t ended,” Mr Healey told the Herald Sun.

“It will make a seismic change on how our state operates as a whole.”

Last year, Victoria recorded around 12,000 cannabis possession offences over 2020.

